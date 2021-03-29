Nucor Corp (NUE) President and CEO Leon J Topalian Sold $3.7 million of Shares

President and CEO of Nucor Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Leon J Topalian (insider trades) sold 47,581 shares of NUE on 03/26/2021 at an average price of $77.18 a share. The total sale was $3.7 million.

Nucor Corp and its affiliates are engaged in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It also produces direct reduced iron for use in the steel mills. The company is involved in every phase of the steelmaking. Nucor Corp has a market cap of $23.74 billion; its shares were traded at around $79.475000 with a P/E ratio of 33.67 and P/S ratio of 1.19. The dividend yield of Nucor Corp stocks is 2.05%. Nucor Corp had an annual average EBITDA growth of 7.80% over the past 10 years.

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO Leon J Topalian sold 47,581 shares of NUE stock on 03/26/2021 at the average price of $77.18. The price of the stock has increased by 2.97% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO, Treasurer and EVP James D Frias sold 39,920 shares of NUE stock on 03/18/2021 at the average price of $70.64. The price of the stock has increased by 12.51% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Executive Vice President Raymond S Jr Napolitan sold 6,000 shares of NUE stock on 03/22/2021 at the average price of $70.66. The price of the stock has increased by 12.48% since.

Executive Vice President Maryemily Slate sold 5,750 shares of NUE stock on 03/19/2021 at the average price of $69.68. The price of the stock has increased by 14.06% since.

Vice Pres. and Corp. Contro Michael D Keller sold 14,412 shares of NUE stock on 03/18/2021 at the average price of $71.5. The price of the stock has increased by 11.15% since.

Executive Vice President Daniel R. Needham sold 2,326 shares of NUE stock on 03/18/2021 at the average price of $70.29. The price of the stock has increased by 13.07% since.

Executive Vice President Douglas J Jellison sold 4,055 shares of NUE stock on 03/18/2021 at the average price of $72. The price of the stock has increased by 10.38% since.

For the complete insider trading history of NUE, click here