>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Mission Produce Inc (AVO) PRESIDENT AND CEO Stephen J Barnard Bought $197,120 of Shares

March 30, 2021 | About: AVO -1.6%

PRESIDENT AND CEO of Mission Produce Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Stephen J Barnard (insider trades) bought 11,200 shares of AVO on 03/30/2021 at an average price of $17.6 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $197,120.

Mission Produce Inc has a market cap of $1.28 billion; its shares were traded at around $18.105000 with a P/E ratio of 40.70 and P/S ratio of 1.34.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • PRESIDENT AND CEO Stephen J Barnard bought 11,200 shares of AVO stock on 03/30/2021 at the average price of $17.6. The price of the stock has increased by 2.87% since.

For the complete insider trading history of AVO, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)