Mission Produce Inc (AVO) PRESIDENT AND CEO Stephen J Barnard Bought $197,120 of Shares

PRESIDENT AND CEO of Mission Produce Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Stephen J Barnard (insider trades) bought 11,200 shares of AVO on 03/30/2021 at an average price of $17.6 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $197,120.

Mission Produce Inc has a market cap of $1.28 billion; its shares were traded at around $18.105000 with a P/E ratio of 40.70 and P/S ratio of 1.34.

CEO Recent Trades:

