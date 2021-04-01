Invitae Stock Appears To Be Significantly Overvalued

The stock of Invitae (NYSE:NVTA, 30-year Financials) is believed to be significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $38.21 per share and the market cap of $7.5 billion, Invitae stock is estimated to be significantly overvalued. GF Value for Invitae is shown in the chart below.

Because Invitae is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth, which averaged 12.3% over the past five years.

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

It is always important to check the financial strength of a company before buying its stock. Investing in companies with poor financial strength have a higher risk of permanent loss. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great way to understand the financial strength of a company. Invitae has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.79, which is worse than 67% of the companies in the industry of Medical Diagnostics & Research. The overall financial strength of Invitae is 4 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Invitae is poor. This is the debt and cash of Invitae over the past years:

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially in companies that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. Typically, a company with high profit margins offers better performance potential than a company with low profit margins. Invitae has been profitable 0 years over the past 10 years. During the past 12 months, the company had revenues of $279.6 million and loss of $4.4 a share. Its operating margin of -233.25% worse than 83% of the companies in the industry of Medical Diagnostics & Research. Overall, GuruFocus ranks Invitae's profitability as poor. This is the revenue and net income of Invitae over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term performance of a company's stock. The faster a company is growing, the more likely it is to be creating value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of Invitae is 12.3%, which ranks better than 67% of the companies in the industry of Medical Diagnostics & Research. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -25.7%, which ranks worse than 86% of the companies in the industry of Medical Diagnostics & Research.

Another method of determining the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital to the weighted average cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it implies the company is creating value for shareholders. For the past 12 months, Invitae's return on invested capital is -53.75, and its cost of capital is 14.28. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Invitae is shown below:

In closing, the stock of Invitae (NYSE:NVTA, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is poor. Its growth ranks worse than 86% of the companies in the industry of Medical Diagnostics & Research. To learn more about Invitae stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.