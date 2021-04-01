O'Reilly Automotive Stock Is Believed To Be Fairly Valued

The stock of O'Reilly Automotive (NAS:ORLY, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being fairly valued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $507.76 per share and the market cap of $35.5 billion, O'Reilly Automotive stock is estimated to be fairly valued. GF Value for O'Reilly Automotive is shown in the chart below.

Because O'Reilly Automotive is fairly valued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth, which averaged 15.8% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 6.88% annually over the next three to five years.

Investing in companies with poor financial strength has a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Thus, it is important to carefully review the financial strength of a company before deciding whether to buy its stock. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great starting point for understanding the financial strength of a company. O'Reilly Automotive has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.08, which is worse than 89% of the companies in the industry of Retail - Cyclical. GuruFocus ranks the overall financial strength of O'Reilly Automotive at 4 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of O'Reilly Automotive is poor. This is the debt and cash of O'Reilly Automotive over the past years:

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially in companies that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. Typically, a company with high profit margins offers better performance potential than a company with low profit margins. O'Reilly Automotive has been profitable 10 years over the past 10 years. During the past 12 months, the company had revenues of $11.6 billion and earnings of $23.54 a share. Its operating margin of 20.85% better than 95% of the companies in the industry of Retail - Cyclical. Overall, GuruFocus ranks O'Reilly Automotive's profitability as strong. This is the revenue and net income of O'Reilly Automotive over the past years:

One of the most important factors in the valuation of a company is growth. Long-term stock performance is closely correlated with growth according to GuruFocus research. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. The average annual revenue growth of O'Reilly Automotive is 15.8%, which ranks better than 86% of the companies in the industry of Retail - Cyclical. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is 18.9%, which ranks better than 70% of the companies in the industry of Retail - Cyclical.

One can also evaluate a company's profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, O'Reilly Automotive's ROIC is 23.60 while its WACC came in at 6.77. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of O'Reilly Automotive is shown below:

In conclusion, the stock of O'Reilly Automotive (NAS:ORLY, 30-year Financials) appears to be fairly valued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks better than 70% of the companies in the industry of Retail - Cyclical. To learn more about O'Reilly Automotive stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

