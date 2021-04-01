Thursday Morning Market Highlights

U.S. markets

U.S. market indexes were in the green on Thursday morning, with stocks hitting another record and the S&P passing the 4,000 level for the first time. The Dow gained 0.52% to 33,153, the S&P 500 Index rose 1.18% to 4,019 and the Nasdaq Composite Index was up 1.76% to 13,480.

Gainers

Marathon Oil Corp. (NYSE:MRO) +10.3%

NOV Inc. (NOV) +3.6%

Occidental Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:OXY) +2.93%

Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) +1.4%

Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) +1.1%

Losers

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) -1.8%

Danimer Scientific Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) -0.7%

Ford Motor Co. (NYSE:F) -0.7%

Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) -0.2%

PepsiCo Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) -0.1%

Global markets

The main European stock markets traded in the green. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 rose 0.35%, Germany's Dax inched up 0.66%, France's CAC 40 gained 0.59% and Spain's Ibex 35 swelled 0.03%.

In Asia, Japan's Nikkei 225 gained 0.72%, India's BSE Sensex added 1.05%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng advanced 1.97% and China's Shanghai Composite was up 0.71%.

Micron Technology releases earnings report

Shares of Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) gained more than 4% on Thursday morning to change hands at $91.89 after the company posted its fiscal second-quarter results.

Revenue grew 30% year over year to $6.24 billion, beating expectations by $30 million. It posted earnings of 98 cents per share, topping analyst estimates by 3 cents.

Moreover, DRAM revenue reached $4.44 billion, representing 71% of total revenue and rose 44% year over year and 10% quarter on quarter. NAND revenue was $1.65 billion, or 26% of the total top line. It grew 9% on a year-over-year basis and 5% sequentially.

Sales in the computing and networking business unit were $2.64 billion, up 34% from the year-ago quarter and 4% sequentially. In the mobile business unit, revenue reached $1.81 billion, up 44% on a year-over-year basis and 21% sequentially.

The gross profit was $2.05 billion, up 46.9% year over year and 15.1% sequentially, while the non-GAAP gross margin was 32.9%, up 200 basis points from the previous quarter.

Looking toward the third quarter, the company expects revenue of $7.1 billion. It also projects non-GAAP gross margin of 41.5%.

Micron shares have advanced 24% since the beginning of the year versus the S&P 500's gain of 8.6%.

During the fourth quarter, the Parnassus Endeavor Fund (Trades, Portfolio) reduced its stake by 22% to 5 millon shares.

Disclosure: The author holds no positions in any stocks mentioned.

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

About the author: