>
Omar Venerio
Articles (1746) 

Thursday Morning Market Highlights

Shares of Micron up on earnings

April 01, 2021 | About: MU +4.76% PEP -0.12% KO -0.38% DNMR -0.61% MRO +10.39% CALM +1.07% OXY +2.85% ULTA +1.44% LULU -1.84% F -0.65% DG -0.11%

U.S. markets

U.S. market indexes were in the green on Thursday morning, with stocks hitting another record and the S&P passing the 4,000 level for the first time. The Dow gained 0.52% to 33,153, the S&P 500 Index rose 1.18% to 4,019 and the Nasdaq Composite Index was up 1.76% to 13,480.

Gainers

Losers

Global markets

The main European stock markets traded in the green. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 rose 0.35%, Germany's Dax inched up 0.66%, France's CAC 40 gained 0.59% and Spain's Ibex 35 swelled 0.03%.

In Asia, Japan's Nikkei 225 gained 0.72%, India's BSE Sensex added 1.05%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng advanced 1.97% and China's Shanghai Composite was up 0.71%.

Micron Technology releases earnings report

Shares of Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) gained more than 4% on Thursday morning to change hands at $91.89 after the company posted its fiscal second-quarter results.

Revenue grew 30% year over year to $6.24 billion, beating expectations by $30 million. It posted earnings of 98 cents per share, topping analyst estimates by 3 cents.

Moreover, DRAM revenue reached $4.44 billion, representing 71% of total revenue and rose 44% year over year and 10% quarter on quarter. NAND revenue was $1.65 billion, or 26% of the total top line. It grew 9% on a year-over-year basis and 5% sequentially.

Sales in the computing and networking business unit were $2.64 billion, up 34% from the year-ago quarter and 4% sequentially. In the mobile business unit, revenue reached $1.81 billion, up 44% on a year-over-year basis and 21% sequentially.

The gross profit was $2.05 billion, up 46.9% year over year and 15.1% sequentially, while the non-GAAP gross margin was 32.9%, up 200 basis points from the previous quarter.

Looking toward the third quarter, the company expects revenue of $7.1 billion. It also projects non-GAAP gross margin of 41.5%.

Micron shares have advanced 24% since the beginning of the year versus the S&P 500's gain of 8.6%.

During the fourth quarter, the Parnassus Endeavor Fund (Trades, Portfolio) reduced its stake by 22% to 5 millon shares.

Disclosure: The author holds no positions in any stocks mentioned.

About the author:

Omar Venerio
Omar Venerio is a capital markets, derivatives, corporate finance and financial management professor and Area Head of Finance. He is passionate about the stock market and providing independent fundamental research and hedge fund and insider trading-focused investigation.

Comments

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Omar Venerio

