Golub Capital Bdc Inc (GBDC) CEO David Golub Bought $59,440 of Shares

Golub Capital BDC Inc is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing in senior secured and one stop loans in U.S. middle-market companies. Golub Capital Bdc Inc has a market cap of $2.52 billion; its shares were traded at around $15.080000 with a P/E ratio of 34.35 and P/S ratio of 29.35. The dividend yield of Golub Capital Bdc Inc stocks is 7.70%.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO David Golub bought 4,000 shares of GBDC stock on 03/31/2021 at the average price of $14.86. The price of the stock has increased by 1.48% since.

CEO David Golub bought 4,000 shares of GBDC stock on 03/29/2021 at the average price of $14.97. The price of the stock has increased by 0.73% since.

CEO David Golub bought 4,000 shares of GBDC stock on 03/25/2021 at the average price of $14.82. The price of the stock has increased by 1.75% since.

CEO David Golub bought 4,000 shares of GBDC stock on 03/23/2021 at the average price of $14.91. The price of the stock has increased by 1.14% since.

CEO David Golub bought 4,000 shares of GBDC stock on 03/19/2021 at the average price of $14.7. The price of the stock has increased by 2.59% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

