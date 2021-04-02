Redfin Corp (RDFN) CEO Glenn Kelman Sold $4.1 million of Shares

CEO of Redfin Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Glenn Kelman (insider trades) sold 60,000 shares of RDFN on 04/01/2021 at an average price of $67.5 a share. The total sale was $4.1 million.

Redfin Corp is a technology-powered residential real estate brokerage company. It represents people buying and selling homes in over 80 markets throughout the United States. Redfin Corp has a market cap of $7.11 billion; its shares were traded at around $68.860000 with and P/S ratio of 7.82.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Glenn Kelman sold 60,000 shares of RDFN stock on 04/01/2021 at the average price of $67.5. The price of the stock has increased by 2.01% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Robert J Bass sold 1,500 shares of RDFN stock on 04/01/2021 at the average price of $68.54. The price of the stock has increased by 0.47% since.

Chief Growth Officer Adam Wiener sold 6,500 shares of RDFN stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $75.43. The price of the stock has decreased by 8.71% since.

