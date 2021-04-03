Top Insider Buys Highlight for the Week of April 2

The largest insider buys this week were in Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC), PennyMac Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:PFSI), Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) and Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC).

Golub Capital BDC chairman bought 4,000 shares

Chairman Lawrence E. Golub bought 4,000 shares of Golub Capital (NASDAQ:GBDC) on March 31 at the average price of $14.86. The share price has increased by 1.48% since then.

Golub Capital BDC is an American business development company that is affiliated with Golub Capital, an asset management and lending company that has over $25 billion of capital under its management. The company primarily invests in senior secured loans of U.S. middle-market companies. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion; as of April 2, it traded at $15.08.

On Feb. 17, Golub Capital announced it priced an underwritten public offering of $400 million in aggregate principal amount of 2.50% notes due 2026. The notes will mature on August 24, 2026. They may be redeemed in whole or in part at any part at par plus a "make-whole" premium, if applicable. The net proceeds from this offering will be used to repay outstanding debt.

PennyMac Financial Services director bought 94,106 shares

Director Farhad Nanji bought 94,106 shares of PennyMac (NYSE:PFSI) on March 29 for an average price of $64.4. The stock has gained 1.97% since then.

PennyMac Financial Services is an American residential mortgage company that focuses on producing and servicing mortgage loans in the United States and the management of mortgage market investments. The company is a component of the Russell 2000 and operates through two subsidiaries, PennyMac Loan Services LLC and PNMAC Capital Management LLC. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion; as of April 2, it traded at $65.67.

On March 3, PennyMac Financial announced that Doug Jones has been appointed president and chief mortgage banking officer. Jones previously served as the company's senior managing director and chief mortgage banking officer. In his new position, he will be responsible for all activities related to the company's loan production and loan servicing businesses.

Nuvation Bio director bought 5,000 shares

Director Robert B. Bazemore bought 5,000 shares of Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) on March 30 at the average price of $9.98. Since then, the share price has risen 2.2%.

Nuvation Bio is an American biopharmaceutical company that focuses on fulfilling unmet needs in oncology through the research and development of novel therapeutic candidates. The company's portfolio consists of six novel and mechanistically distinct oncology therapeutic product candidates. Each of the company's products targets difficult-to-treat types of cancer. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion; as of April 2, it traded at $10.20.

On March 11, Nuvation Bio announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted Orphan Drug Designation to NUV-422, a cyclin-dependent kinase (CDK) 2/4/6 inhibitor, for the treatment of patients with malignant gliomas. An Orphan Drug Designation is granted to support drug development candidates for underserved patient populations or rare disorders. If designated as an Orphan Drug, a candidate will qualify for various development incentives such as tax credits for eligible clinical trials.

Elastic director bought 5,000 shares

Director Chetan Puttagunta bought 5,000 shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) stock on March 30 at the average price of $111.62. The stock has gained 2.61% since then.

Elastic is an American and Dutch security analytics company that focuses on building self-managed offerings for search, logging, security and analytics uses. The company is a component of the Russell 1000. The company's products are used by companies and organizations such as eBay, Wikipedia, Yelp, Uber, Tinder and Netflix. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion; as of April 2, it traded at $114.53.

On March 25, Elastic announced new updates across the Elastic Security solution to accelerate threat hunting, prevent ransomware and eliminate blind spots. The enhanced capabilities include analyst-driven correlation, behavioral ransomware prevention and cross-cluster search. Elastic Security is also expanding its data integrations, which makes it easier to migrate data from existing environments.

For the complete list of stocks that were bought by their company executives, go to Insider Trades.

Disclosure: I do not own stock in any of the companies mentioned in the article.

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.