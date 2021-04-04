Gazprom Neft PJSC Stock Shows Every Sign Of Being Modestly Overvalued

|Latest Guru Picks
|Value Strategies
|Warren Buffett Portfolio
|Ben Graham Net-Net
|Real Time Picks
|Buffett-Munger Screener
|Aggregated Portfolio
|Undervalued Predictable
|ETFs, Options
|Low P/S Companies
|Insider Trends
|10-Year Financials
|52-Week Lows
|Interactive Charts
|Model Portfolios
|DCF Calculator
|RSS Feed
|Monthly Newsletters
|The All-In-One Screener
|Portfolio Tracking Tool
|pjmason14
|Momentum
|wigbert
|High FCF-M2
|kosalmmuse
|6
|kosalmmuse
|Best one1
|DBrizan
|all 2019Feb26
|kosalmmuse
|Best one
|DBrizan
|all 2019Feb25
|kosalmmuse
|Nice
|kosalmmuse
|han
|MsDale
|*52-Week Low
Your selection and notes will be stored in your portfolio.
Disclaimers: GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker, a dealer, or a registered investment adviser. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, investment advice or recommendations. The gurus may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.