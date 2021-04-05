A Trio of Stocks Growing Revenue Per Share Past

The S&P 500 stocks saw their aggregate trailing 12-month real revenue per share rise at a compound annual growth rate of approximately 2% over the past five years. The share price of the benchmark index for the U.S. stock market traded at $4,019.87 at close on Thursday, up by more than 95% over the past five years through April 1.

Thus, investors could be interested in the three stocks listed below, as they have exceeded the S&P 500 in terms of higher five-year revenue per share growth rates.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc

The first company that qualifies is Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM).

Based in Toronto, Canada, the company is an asset management firm focusing on real estate, infrastructure, renewable energy and private equity assets.

The company saw its revenue per share increase by 29.1% on average every year over the past five years.

The share price added 107% over the past five years to close at $44.75 on Thursday for a market capitalization of $67.80 billion and a 52-week range of $29.09 to $45.88 per share.

Wall Street sell-side analysts issued a median recommendation rating of buy for this stock and have established an average target price of $54.04 per share.

GuruFocus assigned the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

Dell Technologies Inc

The second company that meets the criteria is Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE:DELL).

Based in Round Rock, Texas, the company is a developer and manufacturer of IT hardware, software and high technology solutions, selling its products and services to global customers.

The company saw its revenue per share increase by 11.9% on average every year over the past five years.

The stock has grown more than 111% over the past five years to close at $89.08 on Thursday for a market capitalization of $67.94 billion and a 52-week range of $37.20 to $91.51.

Wall Street sell-side analysts recommend a median rating of overweight and have established an average target share price of $88.95 for this stock.

GuruFocus assigned the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

Sherwin-Williams Co

The third company that makes the cut is Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW).

Based in Cleveland, Ohio, the company is a manufacturer and seller of specialty chemicals, such as paints and coatings, to retail and professional customers.

The company saw its revenue per share increase by 12% on average every year over the past five years.

The stock has gained about 160% over the past five years to close at $249.75 per share on Thursday for a market capitalization of $66.84 billion and a 52-week range of $146.04 to $256.

Wall Street sell-side analysts issued a median recommendation rating of overweight for this stock and have established an average target price of $268.48 per share.

GuruFocus assigned the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any securities mentioned in this article.

