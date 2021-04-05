Birch Capital Management, LLC Buys PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Cardinal Health Inc, Genpact, Sells Automatic Data Processing Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Essential Utilities Inc

Investment company Birch Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Cardinal Health Inc, Genpact, Universal Health Services Inc, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, sells Automatic Data Processing Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Essential Utilities Inc, Snap-on Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Birch Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Birch Capital Management, LLC owns 81 stocks with a total value of $135 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: UHS, VO, BLK,

UHS, VO, BLK, Added Positions: MINT, CAH, UPS, G, ICE, CTSH, OKE, ABC, CVS, FISV, TRP, TROW, OMC, EPD, PBA, ENB, CWEN.A,

MINT, CAH, UPS, G, ICE, CTSH, OKE, ABC, CVS, FISV, TRP, TROW, OMC, EPD, PBA, ENB, CWEN.A, Reduced Positions: INFY, PAYX, MSFT, FDS, WTRG, ABBV, PEP, SPGI, V, CBOE, GPC, SNA, MMM, FLT, ITW, CSCO, DFS, PAGP,

INFY, PAYX, MSFT, FDS, WTRG, ABBV, PEP, SPGI, V, CBOE, GPC, SNA, MMM, FLT, ITW, CSCO, DFS, PAGP, Sold Out: ADP, TMO, BMY, SYY,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 77,005 shares, 6.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.93% W.W. Grainger Inc (GWW) - 17,612 shares, 5.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.88% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 28,646 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.58% S&P Global Inc (SPGI) - 16,929 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.73% Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) - 81,453 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio.

Birch Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Universal Health Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.68 and $142.46, with an estimated average price of $132.54. The stock is now traded at around $135.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,145 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Birch Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $203.15 and $225.23, with an estimated average price of $216.47. The stock is now traded at around $225.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 230 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Birch Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in BlackRock Inc. The purchase prices were between $683.21 and $779.75, with an estimated average price of $725.37. The stock is now traded at around $784.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 34 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Birch Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 20.80%. The purchase prices were between $101.91 and $102.11, with an estimated average price of $102.01. The stock is now traded at around $101.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 47,422 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Birch Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Cardinal Health Inc by 58.02%. The purchase prices were between $51.37 and $62.46, with an estimated average price of $55.14. The stock is now traded at around $60.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 19,716 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Birch Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Genpact Ltd by 21.09%. The purchase prices were between $38.28 and $44.64, with an estimated average price of $41.52. The stock is now traded at around $44.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 44,853 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Birch Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The sale prices were between $161.03 and $192.69, with an estimated average price of $173.45.

Birch Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The sale prices were between $439.85 and $518.83, with an estimated average price of $477.79.

Birch Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Sysco Corp. The sale prices were between $71.51 and $83.4, with an estimated average price of $77.51.

Birch Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The sale prices were between $59.34 and $66.74, with an estimated average price of $62.18.

Birch Capital Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Essential Utilities Inc by 32.11%. The sale prices were between $41.5 and $48.72, with an estimated average price of $45.18. The stock is now traded at around $45.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. Birch Capital Management, LLC still held 4,870 shares as of 2021-03-31.