Alberto Abaterusso
Alberto Abaterusso
Articles (2597) 

A Trio of Stock Picks for Growth-Focused Investors

These companies have improved quarterly sales and net incomes recently

April 06, 2021 | About: SNAP +5.73% NIO +1.66% PINS +5.03%

The quarterly revenue and net income of the three companies listed below have improved significantly on a year-over-year basis, drawing the interest of growth-oriented investors.

Furthermore, sell-side analysts on Wall Street have issued positive recommendation ratings for these businesses.

Snap Inc

The first stock that possesses the above criteria is Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP), a Santa Monica, California-based provider of a camera application software that enables people to interact using short videos and images via its app.

Snap Inc saw its quarterly revenue jump 62.5% year over year to $911.322 million as of the December 2020 quarter, up from $560.888 million in the same quarter of 2019.

Snap Inc posted a net loss of nearly $113.1 million for the quarter, which represented a substantial improvement from a net loss of $240.704 million for the prior-year quarter.

The stock price was trading at $54.11 per share at close on April 5 as a result of a 347.2% increase over the past year, determining a market capitalization of $81.61 billion and a 52-week range of $11.32 to $73.59.

Snap Inc does not pay dividends.

GuruFocus assigned a score of 5 out of 10 to the financial strength rating and of 2 out of 10 to the profitability rating of the company.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight and an average target price of $74.30 per share.

NIO Inc

The second stock that qualifies is NIO Inc (NYSE:NIO), a Shanghai, China-based manufacturer of electric vehicles in China, Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Germany and the U.S.

NIO Inc saw its quarterly revenue increase by 150.2% year over year to about $1.016 billion as of the December 2020 quarter, up from $406.109 million in the prior-year quarter.

NIO Inc has also posted a remarkable improvement in the bottom line of the income statement for the final quarter of the year. The net loss of $212 million incurred in the December 2020 quarter compares favorably to the net loss of $412.6 million in the prior-year quarter.

The stock price was trading at $39.31 per share at close on April 5 after a nearly 15-fold increase that happened over the past year, which determined a market capitalization of $61.28 billion and a 52-week range of $2.4 to $66.99.

Currently, NIO Inc does not pay dividends.

GuruFocus assigned a score of 5 out of 10 to the company's financial strength rating and of 1 out of 10 to its profitability rating.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight with an average target price of about $60 per share.

Pinterest Inc

The third company that meets the criteria is Pinterest Inc (NYSE:PINS), a San Francisco, California-based provider of a visual discovery platform.

Pinterest Inc saw the quarterly revenue rise by about 76.5% year over year to about $705.62 million as of the December 2020 quarter, up from nearly $400 million for the same quarter of 2019.

The bottom line has also improved dramatically on a year over year basis, as it shifted to a net income of $207.841 million for the final quarter of year 2020, up from a net loss of $35.718 million for the corresponding period of 2019.

The stock price was trading at around $79.53 per share at close on April 5 after a 428% increase that took place over the past year, which determined a market capitalization of $49.99 billion and a 52-week range of $14.43 to $89.90.

Currently, Pinterest Inc is not distributing dividends.

GuruFocus assigned a score of 7 out of 10 for the company's financial strength rating and of 1 out of 10 for its profitability rating.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight with an average target price of $89.88 per share.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any securities mentioned.

Read more here:

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

About the author:

Alberto Abaterusso
I am a contributor at GuruFocus. I primarily write about how to pick potential value stocks. Gold, silver and precious metals mining industries is also my cup of tea. My articles have also been widely linked by popular sites, including MarketWatch, Financial Times, 24hGold, Investopedia, Financial.org, CNBS, MSN Money, Zachs, Reuters and others. I hold a Master\\\'s Degree in Business Administration from Università degli Studi di Bari (Italy), Aldo Moro. I am based in The Netherlands.

You can follow me on Twitter at https://twitter.com/AAbaterusso

Comments

