5 Banks Outperforming the Benchmark

According to the GuruFocus All-in-One Screener, a Premium feature, the following guru-owned banks have outperformed the S&P 500 Index over the past 12 months through April 6.

First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares Inc. (FFIN) has a market cap of $6.93 billion. It has outperformed the S&P 500 by 31.21% over the past year.

As of Tuesday, the share price was 135.17% above the 52-week low and 5.66% below the 52-week high.

The financial and bank holding company has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 6 out of 10. The return on equity of 13.23 and return on assets of 2.03% are outperforming 84% of companies in the industry. Its financial strength is rated 3 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 1.7.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.09% of outstanding shares, followed by Paul Tudor Jones (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.03% and Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.01%.

BOK Financial

With a market cap of $6.46 billion, BOK Financial Corp. (BOKF) has outperformed the S&P 500 by 57.80% over the past 12 months.

As of Tuesday, the share price was 168.56% above the 52-week low and 6.17% below the 52-week high.

The company has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 5 out of 10. The return on equity of 8.49% and return on assets of 0.95% are underperforming 56% of companies in the industry. Its financial strength is rated 3 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 0.55.

The company's largest guru shareholder is John Rogers (Trades, Portfolio) with 3.54% of outstanding shares, followed by Diamond Hill Capital (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.74% and Royce with 0.42%.

Popular

Popular Inc. (BPOP) has a market cap of $6.02 billion. It has outperformed the S&P 500 by 51.35% over the past year.

As of Tuesday, the price was 201.10% above the 52-week low and 5.10% below the 52-week high.

The financial holding company has a profitability rating of 5 out of 10. The return on equity of 8.58% and return on assets of 0.85% are outperforming 55% of companies in the industry. Its financial strength is rated 3 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 8.67.

The company's largest guru shareholder is HOTCHKIS & WILEY with 2.78% of outstanding shares, followed by Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.57% and Michael Price (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.37%.

Glacier Bancorp

With a market cap of $5.74 billion, Glacier Bancorp Inc. (GBCI) has outperformed the S&P 500 by 22.84% over the past 12 months.

As of Tuesday, the price was 125.62% above the 52-week low and 10.69% below the 52-week high.

The U.S. regional bank has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 5 out of 10. The return on equity of 12.26% and return on assets of 1.62% are outperforming 80.99% of companies in the industry. Its financial strength is rated 4 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 3.66.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.59% of outstanding shares, followed by Mairs and Power (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.29% and Royce with 0.27%.

Valley National

Valley National Bancorp (VLY) has a market cap of $5.67 billion. It has outperformed the S&P 500 by 39.66% over the past 12 months.

As of Tuesday, the price was 133.17% above the 52-week low and 4.77% below the 52-week high.

The company has a profitability rating of 5 out of 10. The return on equity of 8.43% and return on assets of 0.98% are outperforming 56% of companies in the industry. Its financial strength is rated 2 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 0.4.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Royce with 0.40% of outstanding shares, followed by Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss with 0.35% and HOTCHKIS & WILEY with 0.09%.

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned

