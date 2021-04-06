Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (ZNTL) COO Kevin D. Bunker Sold $1.1 million of Shares

COO of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Kevin D. Bunker (insider trades) sold 25,211 shares of ZNTL on 04/05/2021 at an average price of $43.4 a share. The total sale was $1.1 million.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a market cap of $1.77 billion; its shares were traded at around $43.040000 .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director David Michael Johnson sold 12,897 shares of ZNTL stock on 04/05/2021 at the average price of $43.5. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.06% since.

Director Cam Gallagher sold 28,369 shares of ZNTL stock on 04/05/2021 at the average price of $43.4. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.83% since.

COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 4,210 shares of ZNTL stock on 04/01/2021 at the average price of $43.45. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.94% since.

COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 4,720 shares of ZNTL stock on 03/10/2021 at the average price of $45.24. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.86% since.

