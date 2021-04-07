5 Real Estate Stocks Growing Quickly

Investors may be interested in the following real estate companies, as they have expanded their revenue per share and Ebitda per share by more than 10% over the trailing five-year and 10-year periods through April 7.

China Vanke

China Vanke Co. Ltd.'s (CHVKF) revenue per share and Ebitda per share have increased 18% and 27.80%, respectively, over the past five years. Over a 10-year period, they grew by 23% and 23.90%, respectively.

The real estate developer has a market cap of $51.51 billion and a price-book ratio of 1.72.

CoStar

Over the past five years, CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP) has seen its revenue increase 14.10% and its Ebitda rise 28.20%. Over a 10-year period, the respective increases were 16% and 23.70%.

The company has a market cap of $33.43 billion and an enterprise value of $30.88 billion.

The price-earnings ratio is 142.08. The share price has been as high as $952.76 and as low as $534 in the last year; it is currently 10.97% below its 52-week high and 58.73% above its 52-week low.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Ron Baron (Trades, Portfolio) with 4.91% of outstanding shares, followed by Frank Sands (Trades, Portfolio) with 4.70% and Chuck Akre (Trades, Portfolio) with 2.45%.

Extra Space Storage

The revenue per share of Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) has grown by 10% and its Ebitda per share has increased by 11.30% over a five-year period. Over the past 10 years, the metrics increased by 13.80% and 16.20%, respectively.

The U.S. company, which manages more than 1,800 self-storage properties in 38 states, has a market cap of $18.04 billion and an enterprise value of $24.33 billion.

The price-book ratio is 6.96 and the price-book ratio is 3.57. The share price has been as high as $135.54 and as low as $80.86 in the last year; it is currently 0.39% below its 52-week high and 66.98% above its 52-week low.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.91% of outstanding shares, followed by Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies with 0.08%, Chris Davis (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.06% and Heebner with 0.06%.

Gladstone Land

Over a five-year period, the revenue per share and Ebitda per share of Gladstone Land Corp. (LAND) have grown by 11.40% and 14.3%, respectively. Over a 10-year period, the company has reported a growth of 14.80% for its Ebitda and 17.30% for its revenue.

The company, which owns and leases farmland, has a market cap of $514 million and an enterprise value of $1.11 billion.

The price-book ratio is 1.28. The share price has been as high as $19.73 and as low as $11.13 in the last year; it is currently 5.27% below its 52-week high and 67.92% above its 52-week low.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Simons' firm with 1.72% of outstanding shares, followed by Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.33% and Murray Stahl (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.15%.

Xinyuan Real Estate

Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. (XIN) registered a five-year performance for its revenue per share of 32.10% and Ebitda per share of 39.20%. Over a 10-year period, the growth rates were 22% and 18.30%, respectively.

The Chinese real estate developer and property manager has a market cap of $151.96 billion and an enterprise value of $2.55 billion.

The price-book ratio is 0.23. The share price has been as high as $4.12 and as low as $1.68 in the last year; it is currently 31.31% below its 52-week high and 68.45% above its 52-week low.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Simons' firm with 0.33% of outstanding shares.

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.

Read more here:

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

About the author: