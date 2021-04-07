Super Micro Computer Inc (SMCI) President and CEO Charles Liang Sold $2.4 million of Shares

President and CEO of Super Micro Computer Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Charles Liang (insider trades) sold 60,126 shares of SMCI on 04/05/2021 at an average price of $40.02 a share. The total sale was $2.4 million.

Super Micro Computer Inc is a high-performance server technology service provider. It offers server, storage, blade and workstations to full racks, networking devices, and server management software across US, Europe and Asia. Super Micro Computer Inc has a market cap of $1.99 billion; its shares were traded at around $39.340000 with a P/E ratio of 23.97 and P/S ratio of 0.65. Super Micro Computer Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 8.60% over the past 10 years.

CEO Recent Trades:

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director, 10% Owner Liang Chiu-chu Sara Liu sold 60,126 shares of SMCI stock on 04/05/2021 at the average price of $40.02. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.7% since.

