Netlist Inc (NLST) President, CEO and Chairman Chun K Hong Sold $2.7 million of Shares

April 08, 2021 | About: NLST -20.78%

President, CEO and Chairman of Netlist Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Chun K Hong (insider trades) sold 931,000 shares of NLST on 04/06/2021 at an average price of $2.85 a share. The total sale was $2.7 million.

Netlist Inc designs, manufactures and sells high performance modular memory subsystems serving customers in diverse industries that require superior memory performance to empower critical business decisions. Netlist Inc has a market cap of $434.327 million; its shares were traded at around $2.020000 with and P/S ratio of 7.79. Netlist Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 16.70% over the past 10 years.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President, CEO and Chairman Chun K Hong sold 931,000 shares of NLST stock on 04/06/2021 at the average price of $2.85. The price of the stock has decreased by 29.12% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • Vice President and CFO Gail M Sasaki sold 50,000 shares of NLST stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $1.93. The price of the stock has increased by 4.66% since.

For the complete insider trading history of NLST, click here

.

