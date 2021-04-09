Rye Brook Capital LLC Buys VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF, Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF, iShares MSCI Germany ETF, Sells Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF

Investment company Rye Brook Capital LLC (Current Portfolio) buys VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF, Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF, iShares MSCI Germany ETF, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, Materials Select Sector SPDR, sells Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rye Brook Capital LLC. As of 2021Q1, Rye Brook Capital LLC owns 28 stocks with a total value of $137 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 241,000 shares, 10.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.9% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 39,100 shares, 9.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.68% VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH) - 49,500 shares, 8.79% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ) - 130,500 shares, 6.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.62% Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC) - 117,400 shares, 6.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.79%

Rye Brook Capital LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF. The purchase prices were between $216.22 and $256.12, with an estimated average price of $236.93. The stock is now traded at around $255.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.79%. The holding were 49,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rye Brook Capital LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF. The purchase prices were between $271.56 and $300.28, with an estimated average price of $290.1. The stock is now traded at around $306.965000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.1%. The holding were 28,350 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rye Brook Capital LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Germany ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.46 and $33.57, with an estimated average price of $32.63. The stock is now traded at around $34.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.67%. The holding were 191,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rye Brook Capital LLC initiated holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $84.51 and $98.77, with an estimated average price of $91.33. The stock is now traded at around $99.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.54%. The holding were 49,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rye Brook Capital LLC initiated holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $70.34 and $79.69, with an estimated average price of $75.18. The stock is now traded at around $79.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.45%. The holding were 42,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rye Brook Capital LLC initiated holding in SPDR Homebuilders ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.67 and $70.84, with an estimated average price of $63.57. The stock is now traded at around $72.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 23,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rye Brook Capital LLC added to a holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 41.79%. The purchase prices were between $64.97 and $75.91, with an estimated average price of $71.04. The stock is now traded at around $76.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 117,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rye Brook Capital LLC added to a holding in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund by 22.84%. The purchase prices were between $146.68 and $172.45, with an estimated average price of $158.7. The stock is now traded at around $148.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 48,940 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rye Brook Capital LLC added to a holding in SPDR Biotech ETF by 26.92%. The purchase prices were between $129.36 and $173.94, with an estimated average price of $149.69. The stock is now traded at around $130.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 23,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Rye Brook Capital LLC sold out a holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $155.58 and $172.94, with an estimated average price of $166.14.

Rye Brook Capital LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF. The sale prices were between $43.03 and $45.79, with an estimated average price of $44.65.

Rye Brook Capital LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06.

Rye Brook Capital LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96.

Rye Brook Capital LLC sold out a holding in Bloomin Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $18.34 and $29.21, with an estimated average price of $24.2.