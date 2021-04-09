>
Akoustis Technologies Inc (AKTS) CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy Sold $2.5 million of Shares

April 09, 2021 | About: AKTS +2.74%

CEO of Akoustis Technologies Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jeffrey B. Shealy (insider trades) sold 200,000 shares of AKTS on 04/08/2021 at an average price of $12.27 a share. The total sale was $2.5 million.

Akoustis Technologies Inc operates in the telecommunications and fiber optics sector. The company designs and manufactures innovative radio frequency (RF) filters enabling the RF front-end (RFFE) of Mobile Wireless devices. Akoustis Technologies Inc has a market cap of $584.400 million; its shares were traded at around $12.370000 with and P/S ratio of 176.71.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 200,000 shares of AKTS stock on 04/08/2021 at the average price of $12.27. The price of the stock has increased by 0.81% since.
  • CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 200,000 shares of AKTS stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $13.58. The price of the stock has decreased by 8.91% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • Interim CFO Kenneth Boller sold 1,442 shares of AKTS stock on 03/17/2021 at the average price of $13.99. The price of the stock has decreased by 11.58% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • EVP of Business Development David Aichele sold 5,000 shares of AKTS stock on 03/22/2021 at the average price of $13.72. The price of the stock has decreased by 9.84% since.
  • Chief Product Officer Rohan Houlden sold 1,375 shares of AKTS stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $13.82. The price of the stock has decreased by 10.49% since.
  • Chief Product Officer Rohan Houlden sold 99,800 shares of AKTS stock on 03/11/2021 at the average price of $14.13. The price of the stock has decreased by 12.46% since.

For the complete insider trading history of AKTS, click here

.

