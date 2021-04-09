Pvh Corp (PVH) EVP, COO and CFO Michael A Shaffer Sold $789,530 of Shares

EVP, COO and CFO of Pvh Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Michael A Shaffer (insider trades) sold 7,209 shares of PVH on 04/09/2021 at an average price of $109.52 a share. The total sale was $789,530.

PVH Corp is apparel company, which designs and markets branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeanswear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear and other related products. Its brands include Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein. Pvh Corp has a market cap of $7.86 billion; its shares were traded at around $110.500000 with and P/S ratio of 1.12. The dividend yield of Pvh Corp stocks is 0.04%.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO, Tommy Hilfiger Global Martijn Hagman sold 2,521 shares of PVH stock on 04/05/2021 at the average price of $102.41. The price of the stock has increased by 7.9% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Joseph B Fuller sold 22,940 shares of PVH stock on 04/06/2021 at the average price of $104.35. The price of the stock has increased by 5.89% since.

