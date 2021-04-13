Stephens Group Asset Management, Llc Buys Vanguard Growth ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Sells Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

Investment company Stephens Group Asset Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Growth ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF, SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET, sells Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stephens Group Asset Management, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Stephens Group Asset Management, Llc owns 23 stocks with a total value of $1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: VBK, IWO,
- Added Positions: VUG, VTV, IGSB, VOE, SPIB, ITE, IEFA, IEMG, IWF, IWP, SCHO, IWD,
- Reduced Positions: VBR, IWN, IWS, BXMT, VCSH,
- Sold Out: BIV, FLOT, VGIT,
For the details of STEPHENS GROUP ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/stephens+group+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio
- Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE) - 1,027,843 shares, 13.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.04%
- Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 446,310 shares, 11.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 52.61%
- Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 864,923 shares, 11.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 37.60%
- Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT) - 495,500 shares, 10.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.17%
- iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS) - 780,205 shares, 8.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.12%
Stephens Group Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $262.57 and $301.82, with an estimated average price of $281.7. The stock is now traded at around $282.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 56,098 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO)
Stephens Group Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $282.28 and $336.37, with an estimated average price of $310.14. The stock is now traded at around $302.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 10,722 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)
Stephens Group Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 52.61%. The purchase prices were between $242.78 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $256.33. The stock is now traded at around $275.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.87%. The holding were 446,310 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)
Stephens Group Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 37.60%. The purchase prices were between $116.8 and $132.31, with an estimated average price of $124.74. The stock is now traded at around $133.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.04%. The holding were 864,923 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)
Stephens Group Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 248.37%. The purchase prices were between $54.42 and $54.93, with an estimated average price of $54.75. The stock is now traded at around $54.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 412,285 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET (SPIB)
Stephens Group Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET by 63.57%. The purchase prices were between $36.08 and $36.99, with an estimated average price of $36.6. The stock is now traded at around $36.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 672,883 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)
Stephens Group Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 203.01%. The purchase prices were between $68.58 and $73.12, with an estimated average price of $71.46. The stock is now traded at around $74.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 113,419 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)
Stephens Group Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 84.42%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $64.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 151,131 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV)
Stephens Group Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $88.15 and $92.05, with an estimated average price of $90.21.Sold Out: BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT)
Stephens Group Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $50.65 and $50.8, with an estimated average price of $50.75.Sold Out: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT)
Stephens Group Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $67.16 and $69.25, with an estimated average price of $68.26.Reduced: Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR)
Stephens Group Asset Management, Llc reduced to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF by 34.52%. The sale prices were between $139.33 and $172.03, with an estimated average price of $156.93. The stock is now traded at around $167.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.94%. Stephens Group Asset Management, Llc still held 450,329 shares as of 2021-03-31.
