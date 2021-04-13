Verint Systems Inc (VRNT) Chairman & CEO Dan Bodner Sold $2.5 million of Shares

Chairman & CEO of Verint Systems Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Dan Bodner (insider trades) sold 55,073 shares of VRNT on 04/12/2021 at an average price of $45.93 a share. The total sale was $2.5 million.
Verint Systems Inc is a provider of actionable intelligence solutions and services for customer engagement optimization, security intelligence, and fraud, risk and compliance. Verint Systems Inc has a market cap of $3.06 billion; its shares were traded at around $46.490000 with and P/S ratio of 2.40. Verint Systems Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 2.20% over the past 5 years.
CEO Recent Trades:
- Chairman & CEO Dan Bodner sold 62,071 shares of VRNT stock on 04/07/2021 at the average price of $46.36. The price of the stock has increased by 0.28% since.
CFO Recent Trades:
- CFO Douglas Robinson sold 10,396 shares of VRNT stock on 04/12/2021 at the average price of $45.93. The price of the stock has increased by 1.22% since.
- CFO Douglas Robinson sold 13,486 shares of VRNT stock on 04/08/2021 at the average price of $46.32. The price of the stock has increased by 0.37% since.
Directors and Officers Recent Trades:
- Chief Administrative Officer Peter Fante sold 10,396 shares of VRNT stock on 04/12/2021 at the average price of $45.93. The price of the stock has increased by 1.22% since.
- President Elan Moriah sold 14,637 shares of VRNT stock on 04/12/2021 at the average price of $45.93. The price of the stock has increased by 1.22% since.
- Director Richard N Nottenburg sold 2,517 shares of VRNT stock on 04/09/2021 at the average price of $45.91. The price of the stock has increased by 1.26% since.
- Chief Administrative Officer Peter Fante sold 13,467 shares of VRNT stock on 04/08/2021 at the average price of $46.32. The price of the stock has increased by 0.37% since.
- President Elan Moriah sold 12,881 shares of VRNT stock on 04/07/2021 at the average price of $46.36. The price of the stock has increased by 0.28% since.
