Greenwich Lifesciences Inc (GLSI) CEO and CFO Snehal Patel Bought $99,846 of Shares

CEO and CFO of Greenwich Lifesciences Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Snehal Patel (insider trades) bought 2,700 shares of GLSI on 04/13/2021 at an average price of $36.98 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $99,846.

Greenwich Lifesciences Inc has a market cap of $463.645 million; its shares were traded at around $36.090000 .

CEO and CFO Snehal Patel bought 2,700 shares of GLSI stock on 04/13/2021 at the average price of $36.98. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.41% since.

