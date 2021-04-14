>
Beacon Capital Management, Inc. Buys Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

April 14, 2021 | About: BSV -0.02% UNH +0.44% LUMN +0.16% HBI +0.32% EMR +0.92% HYG -0.05% SJM -0.95%

Dayton, OH, based Investment company Beacon Capital Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Primerica Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Beacon Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Beacon Capital Management, Inc. owns 54 stocks with a total value of $2.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Beacon Capital Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/beacon+capital+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Beacon Capital Management, Inc.
  1. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 2,850,415 shares, 9.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 100.96%
  2. Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE) - 3,016,489 shares, 8.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.55%
  3. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (VCR) - 685,740 shares, 8.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.69%
  4. Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH) - 2,355,859 shares, 8.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.22%
  5. Vanguard Industrials ETF (VIS) - 1,044,395 shares, 8.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.47%
Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

Beacon Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 100.96%. The purchase prices were between $81.99 and $82.62, with an estimated average price of $82.38. The stock is now traded at around $82.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.8%. The holding were 2,850,415 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Beacon Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The sale prices were between $324.34 and $379.06, with an estimated average price of $346.21.

Sold Out: Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN)

Beacon Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Lumen Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $9.72 and $15.36, with an estimated average price of $12.41.

Sold Out: Hanesbrands Inc (HBI)

Beacon Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Hanesbrands Inc. The sale prices were between $14.4 and $20.88, with an estimated average price of $17.71.

Sold Out: Emerson Electric Co (EMR)

Beacon Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Emerson Electric Co. The sale prices were between $78.01 and $92.2, with an estimated average price of $86.02.

Sold Out: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)

Beacon Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $85.44 and $87.17, with an estimated average price of $86.42.

Sold Out: JM Smucker Co (SJM)

Beacon Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in JM Smucker Co. The sale prices were between $111.23 and $131.05, with an estimated average price of $117.99.



