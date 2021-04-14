Beacon Capital Management, Inc. Buys Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

Dayton, OH, based Investment company Beacon Capital Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Primerica Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Beacon Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Beacon Capital Management, Inc. owns 54 stocks with a total value of $2.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- Added Positions: BSV, VPU, VDC, VNQ, VHT, VIS, VAW, PSP, DBC,
- Reduced Positions: BIV, BLV, EDV, VDE, VTIP, RWX, SPIP, SNAP, JNK, PWV, PWB, SPAB, BWX, RWR, XMMO,
- Sold Out: SPGI, HYG, PRI, HBI, EBAY, UNH, UGI, TGT, STT, NTAP, NRG, CVS, LOW, LMT, KMB, K, SJM, HUM, EMR, CCEP, LUMN,
- Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 2,850,415 shares, 9.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 100.96%
- Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE) - 3,016,489 shares, 8.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.55%
- Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (VCR) - 685,740 shares, 8.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.69%
- Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH) - 2,355,859 shares, 8.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.22%
- Vanguard Industrials ETF (VIS) - 1,044,395 shares, 8.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.47%
Beacon Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 100.96%. The purchase prices were between $81.99 and $82.62, with an estimated average price of $82.38. The stock is now traded at around $82.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.8%. The holding were 2,850,415 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
Beacon Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The sale prices were between $324.34 and $379.06, with an estimated average price of $346.21.Sold Out: Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN)
Beacon Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Lumen Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $9.72 and $15.36, with an estimated average price of $12.41.Sold Out: Hanesbrands Inc (HBI)
Beacon Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Hanesbrands Inc. The sale prices were between $14.4 and $20.88, with an estimated average price of $17.71.Sold Out: Emerson Electric Co (EMR)
Beacon Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Emerson Electric Co. The sale prices were between $78.01 and $92.2, with an estimated average price of $86.02.Sold Out: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)
Beacon Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $85.44 and $87.17, with an estimated average price of $86.42.Sold Out: JM Smucker Co (SJM)
Beacon Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in JM Smucker Co. The sale prices were between $111.23 and $131.05, with an estimated average price of $117.99.
