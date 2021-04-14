Kvh Industries Inc (KVHI) COO Brent C Bruun Sold $2.8 million of Shares

COO of Kvh Industries Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Brent C Bruun (insider trades) sold 2,175 shares of KVHI on 04/12/2021 at an average price of $1281.53 a share. The total sale was $2.8 million.

KVH Industries Inc is a manufacturer of solutions that provide high-speed Internet, television and voice services through satellite to mobile users at sea and on land. Kvh Industries Inc has a market cap of $248.804 million; its shares were traded at around $13.500000 with and P/S ratio of 1.48.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO/Chairman BOD Van Heyningen Martin Kits sold 4,100 shares of KVHI stock on 03/30/2021 at the average price of $12.38. The price of the stock has increased by 9.05% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

COO Brent C Bruun sold 2,175 shares of KVHI stock on 04/12/2021 at the average price of $1281.53.

EVP, Inertial Navigation Daniel R Conway sold 1,028 shares of KVHI stock on 03/23/2021 at the average price of $12.58. The price of the stock has increased by 7.31% since.

SVP/General Counsel Felise Feingold sold 2,078 shares of KVHI stock on 03/23/2021 at the average price of $12.58. The price of the stock has increased by 7.31% since.

COO Brent C Bruun sold 2,347 shares of KVHI stock on 03/23/2021 at the average price of $12.58. The price of the stock has increased by 7.31% since.

CTO Robert J Balog sold 1,608 shares of KVHI stock on 03/18/2021 at the average price of $12.75. The price of the stock has increased by 5.88% since.

For the complete insider trading history of KVHI, click here