Yeti Holdings Inc (YETI) President and CEO Matthew J Reintjes Sold $1.6 million of Shares

President and CEO of Yeti Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Matthew J Reintjes (insider trades) sold 20,000 shares of YETI on 04/12/2021 at an average price of $81.4 a share. The total sale was $1.6 million.

Yeti Holdings Inc has a market cap of $7.29 billion; its shares were traded at around $83.570000 with a P/E ratio of 47.23 and P/S ratio of 6.75. Yeti Holdings Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 11.50% over the past 5 years.

CEO Recent Trades:

