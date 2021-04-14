Cloudflare Inc (NET) CFO Thomas J Seifert Sold $1.5 million of Shares

CFO of Cloudflare Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Thomas J Seifert (insider trades) sold 20,000 shares of NET on 04/13/2021 at an average price of $74.8 a share. The total sale was $1.5 million.
Cloudflare Inc has a market cap of $23.03 billion; its shares were traded at around $74.570000 with and P/S ratio of 52.01.
CEO Recent Trades:
- CEO & Chair of the Board, 10% Owner Matthew Prince sold 157,152 shares of NET stock on 03/24/2021 at the average price of $71.87. The price of the stock has increased by 3.76% since.
CFO Recent Trades:
- CFO Thomas J Seifert sold 20,000 shares of NET stock on 04/13/2021 at the average price of $74.8. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.31% since.
- CFO Thomas J Seifert sold 20,000 shares of NET stock on 03/30/2021 at the average price of $65.19. The price of the stock has increased by 14.39% since.
- CFO Thomas J Seifert sold 20,000 shares of NET stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $75.21. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.85% since.
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 7 Warning Signs with NET. Click here to check it out.
- NET 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of NET
- Peter Lynch Chart of NET
Directors and Officers Recent Trades:
- General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 40,000 shares of NET stock on 04/01/2021 at the average price of $70.74. The price of the stock has increased by 5.41% since.
- President and COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 66,700 shares of NET stock on 03/17/2021 at the average price of $74.3. The price of the stock has increased by 0.36% since.
For the complete insider trading history of NET, click here.