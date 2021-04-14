Cloudflare Inc (NET) CFO Thomas J Seifert Sold $1.5 million of Shares

CFO of Cloudflare Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Thomas J Seifert (insider trades) sold 20,000 shares of NET on 04/13/2021 at an average price of $74.8 a share. The total sale was $1.5 million.

Cloudflare Inc has a market cap of $23.03 billion; its shares were traded at around $74.570000 with and P/S ratio of 52.01.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO & Chair of the Board, 10% Owner Matthew Prince sold 157,152 shares of NET stock on 03/24/2021 at the average price of $71.87. The price of the stock has increased by 3.76% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Thomas J Seifert sold 20,000 shares of NET stock on 04/13/2021 at the average price of $74.8. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.31% since.

CFO Thomas J Seifert sold 20,000 shares of NET stock on 03/30/2021 at the average price of $65.19. The price of the stock has increased by 14.39% since.

CFO Thomas J Seifert sold 20,000 shares of NET stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $75.21. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.85% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 40,000 shares of NET stock on 04/01/2021 at the average price of $70.74. The price of the stock has increased by 5.41% since.

President and COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 66,700 shares of NET stock on 03/17/2021 at the average price of $74.3. The price of the stock has increased by 0.36% since.

For the complete insider trading history of NET, click here