Nocturne Acquisition Corp (MBTCU) Chairman and CEO Henry Monzon Bought $150,000 of Shares

Chairman and CEO of Nocturne Acquisition Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Henry Monzon (insider trades) bought 15,000 shares of MBTCU on 04/14/2021 at an average price of $10 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $150,000.

CEO Recent Trades:

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

