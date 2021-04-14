Nocturne Acquisition Corp (MBTCU) Chairman and CEO Henry Monzon Bought $150,000 of Shares

Chairman and CEO of Nocturne Acquisition Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Henry Monzon (insider trades) bought 15,000 shares of MBTCU on 04/14/2021 at an average price of $10 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $150,000.
.
CEO Recent Trades:
Directors and Officers Recent Trades:
