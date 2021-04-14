>
Berkeley Lights Inc (BLI) CEO Eric Hobbs Sold $733,150 of Shares

April 14, 2021 | About: BLI -0.72%

CEO of Berkeley Lights Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Eric Hobbs (insider trades) sold 15,500 shares of BLI on 04/12/2021 at an average price of $47.3 a share. The total sale was $733,150.

Berkeley Lights Inc has a market cap of $3.21 billion; its shares were traded at around $48.430000 with and P/S ratio of 43.75.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO Eric Hobbs sold 15,500 shares of BLI stock on 04/12/2021 at the average price of $47.3. The price of the stock has increased by 2.39% since.
  • CEO Eric Hobbs sold 80,000 shares of BLI stock on 03/25/2021 at the average price of $45.24. The price of the stock has increased by 7.05% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • General Counsel Stuart L Merkadeau sold 7,500 shares of BLI stock on 04/12/2021 at the average price of $47.21. The price of the stock has increased by 2.58% since.
  • Chief Technical Officer Keith Breinlinger sold 8,250 shares of BLI stock on 03/30/2021 at the average price of $44.85. The price of the stock has increased by 7.98% since.
  • Chief Technical Officer Keith Breinlinger sold 8,250 shares of BLI stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $54.43. The price of the stock has decreased by 11.02% since.
  • General Counsel Stuart L Merkadeau sold 7,627 shares of BLI stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $54.49. The price of the stock has decreased by 11.12% since.

For the complete insider trading history of BLI, click here

.

