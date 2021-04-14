Sara-Bay Financial Buys NV5 Global Inc, Seagate Technology PLC, AbbVie Inc, Sells ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc, Apple Inc, LGI Homes Inc

Investment company Sara-Bay Financial (Current Portfolio) buys NV5 Global Inc, Seagate Technology PLC, AbbVie Inc, Chevron Corp, International Paper Co, sells ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc, Apple Inc, LGI Homes Inc, Thomson Reuters Corp, VMware Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sara-Bay Financial. As of 2021Q1, Sara-Bay Financial owns 78 stocks with a total value of $241 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: NVEE, STX, CVX, IP, VB, MET,

NVEE, STX, CVX, IP, VB, MET, Added Positions: NVDA, PYPL, LEU, ABBV, BABA, DIS, ETSY, INTU, VNQ, VZ, EMR, PEG, RY, UL, JNJ, WELL, CMI, BNS, IVV, IXUS, VTI, CSCO,

NVDA, PYPL, LEU, ABBV, BABA, DIS, ETSY, INTU, VNQ, VZ, EMR, PEG, RY, UL, JNJ, WELL, CMI, BNS, IVV, IXUS, VTI, CSCO, Reduced Positions: ZTO, LGIH, HLIO, NEE, RP, HD, JBL, PG, MSFT, EW, V, TAL, NDSN, DG, VEEV, PFE, PEP, PAYX, PPG, ADBE, LOW, HON, FAST, MRK, PSA, MPW, LHX, DE, CMCSA, KO,

ZTO, LGIH, HLIO, NEE, RP, HD, JBL, PG, MSFT, EW, V, TAL, NDSN, DG, VEEV, PFE, PEP, PAYX, PPG, ADBE, LOW, HON, FAST, MRK, PSA, MPW, LHX, DE, CMCSA, KO, Sold Out: AAPL, TRI, VMW,

Helios Technologies Inc (HLIO) - 997,598 shares, 30.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.1% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 62,812 shares, 6.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.65% EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM) - 34,462 shares, 5.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.24% Etsy Inc (ETSY) - 57,134 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.37% Facebook Inc (FB) - 36,802 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.27%

Sara-Bay Financial initiated holding in NV5 Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $77.53 and $108.05, with an estimated average price of $95.42. The stock is now traded at around $94.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.19%. The holding were 54,562 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sara-Bay Financial initiated holding in Seagate Technology PLC. The purchase prices were between $58.72 and $77.98, with an estimated average price of $69.63. The stock is now traded at around $80.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 10,349 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sara-Bay Financial initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $104.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,981 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sara-Bay Financial initiated holding in International Paper Co. The purchase prices were between $46.75 and $55.7, with an estimated average price of $51.35. The stock is now traded at around $55.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,777 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sara-Bay Financial initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $191.01 and $222.87, with an estimated average price of $210.15. The stock is now traded at around $219.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 933 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sara-Bay Financial initiated holding in MetLife Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.08 and $61.76, with an estimated average price of $55.19. The stock is now traded at around $62.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,784 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sara-Bay Financial added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 35.47%. The purchase prices were between $102.3 and $112.62, with an estimated average price of $106.92. The stock is now traded at around $105.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 9,209 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sara-Bay Financial sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47.

Sara-Bay Financial sold out a holding in Thomson Reuters Corp. The sale prices were between $78.54 and $89.14, with an estimated average price of $84.42.

Sara-Bay Financial sold out a holding in VMware Inc. The sale prices were between $132.3 and $154.61, with an estimated average price of $142.98.