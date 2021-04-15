Perdoceo Education Stock Is Believed To Be Possible Value Trap

The stock of Perdoceo Education (NAS:PRDO, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being possible value trap, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $11.43 per share and the market cap of $800.8 million, Perdoceo Education stock gives every indication of being possible value trap. GF Value for Perdoceo Education is shown in the chart below.

Investing in companies with poor financial strength has a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Thus, it is important to carefully review the financial strength of a company before deciding whether to buy its stock. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great starting point for understanding the financial strength of a company. Perdoceo Education has a cash-to-debt ratio of 7.64, which is better than 77% of the companies in Education industry. GuruFocus ranks the overall financial strength of Perdoceo Education at 9 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Perdoceo Education is strong. This is the debt and cash of Perdoceo Education over the past years:

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors who may want to purchase shares. Higher profit margins usually dictate a better investment compared to a company with lower profit margins. Perdoceo Education has been profitable 5 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $687.3 million and earnings of $1.75 a share. Its operating margin is 27.80%, which ranks better than 84% of the companies in Education industry. Overall, the profitability of Perdoceo Education is ranked 4 out of 10, which indicates poor profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Perdoceo Education over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term stock performance of a company. A faster growing company creates more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of Perdoceo Education is 3.7%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Education industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 45.6%, which ranks better than 89% of the companies in Education industry.

Another method of determining the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital to the weighted average cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it implies the company is creating value for shareholders. For the past 12 months, Perdoceo Education's return on invested capital is 53.66, and its cost of capital is 9.09.

In short, the stock of Perdoceo Education (NAS:PRDO, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be possible value trap. The company's financial condition is strong and its profitability is poor. Its growth ranks better than 89% of the companies in Education industry. To learn more about Perdoceo Education stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

