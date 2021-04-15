>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Video River Networks Inc (NIHK) Chairman, President and CEO River Networks, Inc. Video Bought $1119.8 million of Shares

April 15, 2021 | About: NIHK +0.17%

Chairman, President and CEO of Video River Networks Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) River Networks, Inc. Video (insider trades) bought 110,000 shares of NIHK on 04/15/2021 at an average price of $10180 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $1119.8 million.

Video River Networks Inc is a provider of wireless and IP-based control solutions for the utility and hospitality industries. Video River Networks Inc has a market cap of $14.741 million; its shares were traded at around $0.086750 with and P/S ratio of 12.41.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • Chairman, President and CEO River Networks, Inc. Video bought 110,000 shares of NIHK stock on 04/15/2021 at the average price of $10180.

For the complete insider trading history of NIHK, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)