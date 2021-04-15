Video River Networks Inc (NIHK) Chairman, President and CEO River Networks, Inc. Video Bought $1119.8 million of Shares

Chairman, President and CEO of Video River Networks Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) River Networks, Inc. Video (insider trades) bought 110,000 shares of NIHK on 04/15/2021 at an average price of $10180 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $1119.8 million.

Video River Networks Inc is a provider of wireless and IP-based control solutions for the utility and hospitality industries. Video River Networks Inc has a market cap of $14.741 million; its shares were traded at around $0.086750 with and P/S ratio of 12.41.

CEO Recent Trades:

