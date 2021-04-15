>
Sydnee Gatewood
Longleaf Partners Comments on MGM

April 15, 2021 | About: MGM -3.81%
MGM (NYSE:MGM) (21%, 1.44%), the casino and online gaming company, also contributed to the Fund's strong returns. MGM's Las Vegas properties performed particularly well during the fourth quarter, with October marking the best month since pre-COVID February, positive quarterly EBITDA and strong 2021 bookings. MGM's online gaming and sports-betting app, BetMGM, is one of the leaders in US online gaming, with a better market share in the more profitable iGaming than in the higher profile but lower margin sports gaming. MGM has demonstrated high conversion rates of its hotel guests and we believe that, with Barry Diller's help, they will build a competitive long-term advantage with lower customer acquisition costs. MGM's Macau subsidiary, MGM China, also appreciated as the Macau market partially reopened. We believe there is significant additional upside for the Macau business over the medium-to-long term.

Mason Hawkins (Trades, Portfolio)' Longleaf Partners Fund first-quarter 2021 commentary.

Also check out:

