Cohen Klingenstein, LLC Buys Microsoft Corp, Apple Inc, Tesla Inc, Sells Viatris Inc, Liberty Broadband Corp

New York, NY, based Investment company Cohen Klingenstein, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Microsoft Corp, Apple Inc, Tesla Inc, Viatris Inc, Charles Schwab Corp, sells Viatris Inc, Liberty Broadband Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cohen Klingenstein, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Cohen Klingenstein, LLC owns 225 stocks with a total value of $2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO) - 646,625 shares, 9.50% of the total portfolio. The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 834,597 shares, 7.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.07% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 347,215 shares, 5.41% of the total portfolio. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 34,363 shares, 5.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.37% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 670,625 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.90%

Cohen Klingenstein, LLC initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $13.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 23,072 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cohen Klingenstein, LLC initiated holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The purchase prices were between $51.54 and $67.65, with an estimated average price of $60.6. The stock is now traded at around $65.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,660 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cohen Klingenstein, LLC initiated holding in Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.02 and $80.58, with an estimated average price of $71.96. The stock is now traded at around $81.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,165 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cohen Klingenstein, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 138.15%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $259.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 304,257 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cohen Klingenstein, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 32.90%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $134.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 670,625 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cohen Klingenstein, LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 524.39%. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $738.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 15,360 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cohen Klingenstein, LLC sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $11.2 and $15.4, with an estimated average price of $13.59.

Cohen Klingenstein, LLC sold out a holding in Liberty Broadband Corp. The sale prices were between $140.47 and $154.66, with an estimated average price of $148.33.