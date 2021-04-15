Nanthealth Inc (NH) CEO Patrick Soon-shiong Bought $5 million of Shares

CEO of Nanthealth Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Patrick Soon-shiong (insider trades) bought 1,689,189 shares of NH on 04/13/2021 at an average price of $2.96 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $5 million.

NantHealth Inc is a personalize healthcare company enabling improved patient outcomes and treatment decisions for critical illnesses. Its system infrastructure includes software, middleware and hardware modules. Nanthealth Inc has a market cap of $290.541 million; its shares were traded at around $2.610000 with and P/S ratio of 3.96. Nanthealth Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 2.10% over the past 5 years.

CEO Recent Trades:

