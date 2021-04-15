>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Nanthealth Inc (NH) CEO Patrick Soon-shiong Bought $5 million of Shares

April 15, 2021 | About: NH +0.58%

CEO of Nanthealth Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Patrick Soon-shiong (insider trades) bought 1,689,189 shares of NH on 04/13/2021 at an average price of $2.96 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $5 million.

NantHealth Inc is a personalize healthcare company enabling improved patient outcomes and treatment decisions for critical illnesses. Its system infrastructure includes software, middleware and hardware modules. Nanthealth Inc has a market cap of $290.541 million; its shares were traded at around $2.610000 with and P/S ratio of 3.96. Nanthealth Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 2.10% over the past 5 years.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO, 10% Owner Patrick Soon-shiong bought 1,689,189 shares of NH stock on 04/13/2021 at the average price of $2.96. The price of the stock has decreased by 11.82% since.

For the complete insider trading history of NH, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)