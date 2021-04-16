>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II Stockholders Approve Extension of the Date to Consummate Business Combination, Among Other Actions

April 16, 2021 | About: THCAU +0%

New York, NY, April 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tuscan Holdings Corp. II ( THCAU) (the “Company”) announced today that at the annual meeting of stockholders held on April 14, 2021, the Company’s stockholders approved a proposal to extend the date by which the Company has to consummate a business combination from April 16, 2021 to September 30, 2021 (the “Extension Amendment Proposal”). The Company’s stockholders also approved a proposal to approve the early winding up and redemption of 100% of the outstanding public shares if determined by the Company’s board of directors and re-elected Sila Calderón and Michael Auerbach as Class I directors to the Company’s board of directors.

Commenting on the results of the meeting, Stephen Vogel, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, said, “we are pleased with the strong support our stockholders have provided, with approximately 97.8% of those voting casting their votes for approval of the Extension Amendment Proposal.”

Contact:

Stephen A. Vogel
Chief Executive Officer
Tuscan Holdings Corp. II
(646) 948-7100

ti?nf=ODIxODQyOCM0MTI0ODc4IzUwMDA2NzE5OQ
50d07807-4940-4dfc-85d7-eb46b0b15fc8

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Marketwired

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)