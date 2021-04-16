AIkido Pharma Notes Advancement in Radiopharmaceutical Research

NEW YORK, April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AIkido Pharma Inc. (Nasdaq: AIKI) ("AIkido" or the "Company") today noted that a recent study announced positive early results from a PSMA 617-Lu177 study conducted by a leading global pharmaceutical company. The report provides strong indications for analogous success in similar technology the Company is helping to develop.

The article can be accessed at:

https://www.thepharmaletter.com/article/further-vindication-for-novartis-in-radioligand-space

Anthony Hayes, CEO of AIkido Pharma, stated, "As a rising tide lifts all boats, these results indicate the strength of our prior investment in this technology field. These early reports indicate there is strong evidence that developing radioligand therapies have the potential to be an alternative cancer treatment and provide positive outcomes for patients with advanced prostate cancer. The Company's stock price has been down recently, but we believe these positive results from the Novartis Phase III study provides an incremental proof point that reinforces our confidence in the radiopharmaceutical space, PSMA and our investment in this technology. With testing data for our technology expected in Q2 of this year, we are excited about the results and the advancement of this technology."

About AIkido Pharma Inc.

AIkido Pharma Inc. was initially formed in 1967 and is a biotechnology Company with a diverse portfolio of small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. The Company's platform consists of patented technology from leading universities and researchers, and we are currently in the process of developing an innovative therapeutic drug platform through strong partnerships with world renowned educational institutions, including The University of Texas at Austin and University of Maryland at Baltimore. Our diverse pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for pancreatic cancer and prostate cancer. We are constantly seeking to grow our pipeline to treat unmet medical needs in oncology. The Company is also developing a broad-spectrum antiviral platform that may potentially inhibit replication of multiple viruses including Influenza virus, SARS-CoV (coronavirus), MERS-CoV, Ebolavirus and Marburg virus.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC, not limited to Risk Factors relating to its business contained therein. Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

