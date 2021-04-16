Datadog Inc (DDOG) CFO David M Obstler Sold $1.4 million of Shares

CFO of Datadog Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) David M Obstler (insider trades) sold 15,000 shares of DDOG on 04/14/2021 at an average price of $94.31 a share. The total sale was $1.4 million.

Datadog Inc has a market cap of $27.69 billion; its shares were traded at around $90.340000 with and P/S ratio of 47.11.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Olivier Pomel sold 329,400 shares of DDOG stock on 04/05/2021 at the average price of $83.22. The price of the stock has increased by 8.56% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO David M Obstler sold 15,000 shares of DDOG stock on 04/14/2021 at the average price of $94.31. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.21% since.

CFO David M Obstler sold 10,000 shares of DDOG stock on 04/12/2021 at the average price of $90.26. The price of the stock has increased by 0.09% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Julie Richardson sold 3,123 shares of DDOG stock on 04/13/2021 at the average price of $94.11. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.01% since.

Chief People Officer Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of DDOG stock on 04/08/2021 at the average price of $90. The price of the stock has increased by 0.38% since.

Chief Product Officer Amit Agarwal sold 23,200 shares of DDOG stock on 04/07/2021 at the average price of $86.54. The price of the stock has increased by 4.39% since.

President & CTO Alexis Le-quoc sold 352,050 shares of DDOG stock on 04/05/2021 at the average price of $83.22. The price of the stock has increased by 8.56% since.

Chief Product Officer Amit Agarwal sold 23,200 shares of DDOG stock on 03/24/2021 at the average price of $82.3. The price of the stock has increased by 9.77% since.

For the complete insider trading history of DDOG, click here