Tenable Holdings Inc (TENB) President, CEO and Chairman Amit Yoran Sold $2.4 million of Shares

President, CEO and Chairman of Tenable Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Amit Yoran (insider trades) sold 60,000 shares of TENB on 04/14/2021 at an average price of $39.93 a share. The total sale was $2.4 million.

Tenable Holdings Inc has a market cap of $4.37 billion; its shares were traded at around $41.430000 with and P/S ratio of 9.49.

CEO Recent Trades:

President, CEO and Chairman Amit Yoran sold 60,000 shares of TENB stock on 04/14/2021 at the average price of $39.93. The price of the stock has increased by 3.76% since.

For the complete insider trading history of TENB, click here