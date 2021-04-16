Alkermes Plc (ALKS) EVP R&D, Chief Medical Officer Craig C. Hopkinson Sold $570,302 of Shares

EVP R&D, Chief Medical Officer of Alkermes Plc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Craig C. Hopkinson (insider trades) sold 28,920 shares of ALKS on 04/15/2021 at an average price of $19.72 a share. The total sale was $570,302.

Alkermes PLC is a fully integrated, biopharmaceutical company. It applies its scientific expertise and proprietary technologies to research, develop and commercialize pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients. Alkermes Plc has a market cap of $3.16 billion; its shares were traded at around $19.870000 with and P/S ratio of 3.04. Alkermes Plc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 38.60% over the past 5 years.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

