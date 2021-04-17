Mks Instruments Inc (MKSI) Sr. VP, CFO & Treasurer Seth H Bagshaw Sold $1.7 million of Shares

Sr. VP, CFO & Treasurer of Mks Instruments Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Seth H Bagshaw (insider trades) sold 9,000 shares of MKSI on 04/15/2021 at an average price of $186.86 a share. The total sale was $1.7 million.

MKS Instruments Inc is a provider of instruments, subsystems and process control solutions that measure, control, power, deliver, monitor and analyze critical parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity. Mks Instruments Inc has a market cap of $10.32 billion; its shares were traded at around $186.820000 with a P/E ratio of 29.56 and P/S ratio of 4.44. The dividend yield of Mks Instruments Inc stocks is 0.42%. Mks Instruments Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 15.70% over the past 10 years.

