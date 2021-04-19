>
Kodak Acquires the Assets of ECRM Incorporated's CTP Business

April 19, 2021


Eastman Kodak announced today it has acquired the assets of ECRM Incorporated’s CTP (computer-to-plate) device business for the graphic arts and newspaper industries. Based in Massachusetts, ECRM is a world-class manufacturing company and a global leader in imaging technologies for the graphic communications industry. The transaction includes the equipment, contracts, inventory and intellectual property of the acquired business. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



Kodak is a leader in commercial print, offering a comprehensive portfolio of traditional and digital solutions that help printers increase their productivity and profitability. The acquisition will further strengthen Kodak’s position in the CTP segment of the commercial printing industry.



“This acquisition reflects Kodak’s commitment to the printing industry and our focus on investing in growth,” said Jim Continenza, Kodak’s Executive Chairman and CEO. “Acquiring these assets of an impressive company like ECRM makes us an even stronger player in the CTP category and we will continue to look for ways to better serve customers across the spectrum of traditional and digital print.”



“In the wake of a challenging pandemic year, and on the anniversary of ECRM’s 50th year, we decided that this is a good time to rest on our past successes, yet protect and service our many long-term customers with an established company of appropriate size, CTP competence, and resources. We are pleased today to place our company assets with Kodak,” said Rick Black, Chairman and CEO of ECRM.



About Kodak



Kodak is a global technology company focused on print and advanced materials & chemicals. We provide industry-leading hardware, software, consumables and services primarily to customers in commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing and entertainment. We are committed to environmental stewardship and ongoing leadership in developing sustainable solutions. Our broad portfolio of superior products, responsive support and world-class R&D make Kodak solutions a smart investment for customers looking to improve their profitability and drive growth. For additional information on Kodak, visit us at [url="]Kodak.com[/url]and engage with us on Twitter [url="]%3Cb%3E%40KodakPrint%3C%2Fb%3E[/url] and on LinkedIn at[url="]Kodak+Print[/url].



Kodak is a trademark of Eastman Kodak Company.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210419005544/en/


