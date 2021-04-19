Georgia Natural Gas invites community to recycle electronics at Lenox Square on Earth Day, April 22

ATLANTA, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Georgia Natural Gas, Georgia's leading natural gas provider, with partners 11Alive, Lenox Square and eWaste/ePlanet, will celebrate Earth Day by holding its annual recycling event at Lenox Square on Thursday, April 22, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The community is invited to bring old electronics to Lenox Square, located at 3393 Peachtree Rd. NE in Atlanta. The collection site has moved this year to a new location within the shopping center, outside the dining pavilion.

"Earth Day is about coming together to protect our planet and bringing awareness to important steps we can take individually to make a collective difference for the environment," said Maurice Baker, manager of community relations at Georgia Natural Gas. "We have helped to recycle nearly 50,000 pounds of electronics, and this year, we look forward to having an even greater impact."

Those looking to participate can drop off unwanted electronic equipment – including cell phones, computers, monitors, printers, televisions, radios and fax machines – for eWaste/ePlanet to recycle responsibly.

"We are happy to take your unwanted electronics, regardless of the quantity or quality, and responsibly dispose of them using environmentally sustainable practices," said Wilson Kieffer, founder of eWaste/ePlanet. "You will have the peace of mind on Earth Day knowing everything is taken care of responsibly, which is great for the planet we all live on."

Georgia Natural Gas offers customers another way to be environmental stewards by opting into Greener Life, a carbon offset program that makes emissions from their natural gas use carbon neutral. Greener Life makes it easy and affordable for customersto make their natural gas use have a net zero impact on the environment by purchasing and retiring carbon offsets on their behalf. During the event, participants can learn about the program and enter to win prizes, including a flat screen television.

All participants are encouraged to wear a mask, stay socially distant and follow CDC safety guidelines. Volunteers will be on location to retrieve items from vehicle trunks to avoid direct person-to-person contact. For more information, please visit www.gng.com.

About Georgia Natural Gas

Georgia Natural Gas is part of SouthStar Energy Services. SouthStar is owned by Southern Company Gas, a wholly owned subsidiary of Southern Company (NYSE: SO). SouthStar also operates as Ohio Natural Gas, Florida Natural Gas, Maryland Energy, Pennsylvania Energy, Grand Rapids Energy (in Michigan), Virginia Retail Energy and in other parts of the Southeast as SouthStar Energy Services. SouthStar's subsidiaries in Illinois operate as Illinois Energy and Illinois Energy Solutions.

About Southern Company Gas

Southern Company Gas is a wholly owned subsidiary of Atlanta-based Southern Company (NYSE:NYSE:SO), America's premier energy company. Southern Company Gas serves approximately 4.3 million natural gas utility customers through its regulated distribution companies in four states with approximately 666,000 retail customers through its companies that market natural gas. Other nonutility businesses include investments in interstate pipelines, asset management for natural gas wholesale customers and ownership and operation of natural gas storage facilities. For more information, visit southerncompanygas.com.

