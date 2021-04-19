>
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Terumo Blood and Cell Technologies and CSL Plasma Announce Collaboration to Deliver New Plasma Collection Platform

April 19, 2021 | About: ASX:CSL -0.29% OTCPK:CSLLY -0.67% TSE:4543 -0.81% OTCPK:TRUMY -2.94%

Plasma is key ingredient for therapies crucial to treating patients affected by life-threatening conditions

PR Newswire

LAKEWOOD, Colo. and BOCA RATON, Fla., April 19, 2021

LAKEWOOD, Colo. and BOCA RATON, Fla., April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Terumo Blood and Cell Technologies and CSL Plasma today announce a collaboration to deliver a new plasma collection platform at CSL Plasma U.S. collection centers. A clinical trial of the investigational plasmapheresis device began earlier this month, and introduction of the new platform is subject to U.S. Food and Drug Administration device clearance, at which time the parties will provide further comment.

Terumo Blood and Cell Technologies logo

Plasma is a key ingredient for therapies crucial to treating patients around the world suffering from a host of life-threatening conditions, such as primary immune deficiencies, hereditary angioedema, autoimmune diseases, hemophilia and inherited respiratory disease. Plasma is also commonly given to patients experiencing trauma, burns and organ transplant surgeries.

About Terumo Blood and Cell Technologies

Terumo Blood and Cell Technologies is a medical technology company. Our products, software and services enable customers to collect and prepare blood and cells to help treat challenging diseases and conditions. Our associates around the world believe in the potential of blood and cells to do even more for patients than they do today. TERUMOBCT.COM

Terumo Blood and Cell Technologies is a subsidiary of Terumo Corporation (TSE:4543), based in Tokyo.

About CSL Plasma

CSL Plasma operates one of the world's largest and most sophisticated plasma collection networks, with more than 300 plasma collection centers in U.S., Europe and China. Plasma collected at CSL Plasma centers is used by CSL Behring for the purpose of manufacturing and delivering its life-saving therapies to people suffering from serious and rare diseases in more than 100 countries.

CSL Plasma, headquartered in Boca Raton, Fla., upholds a tradition of innovation and customer focus. We are committed to our work because people's lives depend on us. CSL Plasma is a subsidiary of CSL Behring, a global biotherapeutics company and a member of the CSL Group of companies.

The parent company, CSL Limited (ASX:CSL; USOTC:CSLLY), headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, employs more than 27,000 people, and delivers its life-saving therapies to people in more than 100 countries. For more information about CSL Plasma, please go to www.CSLPlasma.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/terumo-blood-and-cell-technologies-and-csl-plasma-announce-collaboration-to-deliver-new-plasma-collection-platform-301271779.html

SOURCE Terumo Blood and Cell Technologies; CSL Plasma


