Ncino Inc (NCNO) President & CEO Pierre Naude Sold $23.8 million of Shares

April 19, 2021 | About: NCNO -3.39%

President & CEO of Ncino Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Pierre Naude (insider trades) sold 351,205 shares of NCNO on 04/19/2021 at an average price of $67.78 a share. The total sale was $23.8 million.

Ncino Inc has a market cap of $6.34 billion; its shares were traded at around $67.190000 with and P/S ratio of 29.51.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President & CEO Pierre Naude sold 351,205 shares of NCNO stock on 04/19/2021 at the average price of $67.78. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.87% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO & Treasurer David Rudow sold 2,500 shares of NCNO stock on 04/13/2021 at the average price of $70.68. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.94% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Chief Product Officer Trisha Price sold 20,000 shares of NCNO stock on 04/15/2021 at the average price of $69.56. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.41% since.
  • Director, 10% Owner Jeff Horing sold 2,500 shares of NCNO stock on 04/09/2021 at the average price of $68.84. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.4% since.
  • Chief Revenue Officer Joshua L Glover sold 20,000 shares of NCNO stock on 04/07/2021 at the average price of $71.5. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.03% since.
  • Director Jeffrey W Lunsford sold 6,000 shares of NCNO stock on 04/06/2021 at the average price of $70.71. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.98% since.
  • Chief Corp Dev & Legal Officer Gregory Orenstein sold 26,500 shares of NCNO stock on 04/05/2021 at the average price of $68.83. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.38% since.

