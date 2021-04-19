Abm Industries Inc (ABM) President and CEO Scott B Salmirs Sold $1.3 million of Shares

President and CEO of Abm Industries Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Scott B Salmirs (insider trades) sold 25,000 shares of ABM on 04/15/2021 at an average price of $53.03 a share. The total sale was $1.3 million.

ABM Industries Inc is engaged in providing end-to-end integrated facility solutions. The services offered by the company includes Electrical, Energy, Facilities Engineering, Landscape and Turf and Parking and Transportation Services. Abm Industries Inc has a market cap of $3.53 billion; its shares were traded at around $52.580000 with a P/E ratio of 79.68 and P/S ratio of 0.61. The dividend yield of Abm Industries Inc stocks is 1.43%. Abm Industries Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 2.20% over the past 10 years.

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO Scott B Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of ABM stock on 04/15/2021 at the average price of $53.03. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.85% since.

For the complete insider trading history of ABM, click here