Discover Adds Carbonfund.org as a Cashback Bonus® Redemption Option, Extending Sustainability Commitment to Cardmembers

Discover announced today that Carbonfund.org, a leading nonprofit carbon reduction and offset organization, has been added as aredemption option to give cardmembers an opportunity to help better the environment. Each dollar ofdonated by cardmembers will plant one tree through projects taking place in communities across the world. As [url="]six+in+10+Americans[/url]say global climate change is affecting their local community, this reward offering will provide a simple way to help make an impact.“Discover takes seriously our responsibility to protect our shared natural resources and give back to our communities,” said Kate Manfred, chief marketing officer of Discover. “We know this is a priority for our cardmembers as well, and we’re proud to provide an innovative Cashback Bonus® redemption option that makes it easy for cardmembers to make an impact and help better our planet.”Carbonfund.org provides Discover with a seamless opportunity to support carbon offset initiatives and strengthen its rewards program with sustainable redemption options. The relationship aligns with the goals of Discover to promote a low carbon future and help fight climate change.“We are very excited about our relationship with Discover, offering customers the opportunity to support formal tree planting projects around the globe as part of their Cashback Bonus® program,” said Eric Carlson, President of Carbonfund.org Foundation. “Discover is working to make a significant impact on mitigating climate change by providing opportunities for their customers to support world-class tree planting projects that also provide benefits to local rural communities.”Cardmembers looking to donate theirrewards to Carbonfund.org and other nonprofits now have the option of doing so through the Discover Mobile App in addition to a home computer or over the phone. Other nonprofit organizations supported throughrewards include ASPCA, American Cancer Society, American Red Cross, Children’s Miracle Network, Junior Achievement, Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, Make-A-Wish Foundation, Operation Homefront, and World Wildlife Fund.To learn more about Cashback Bonus® from Discover, visit [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fwww.discover.com%2Fcredit-cards%2Fcashback-bonus%2F[/url].Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) is a digital banking and payment services company with one of the most recognized brands in U.S. financial services. Since its inception in 1986, the company has become one of the largest card issuers in the United States. The company issues the Discover card, America's cash rewards pioneer, and offers private student loans, personal loans, home loans, checking and savings accounts and certificates of deposit through its banking business. It operates the Discover Global Network comprised of Discover Network, with millions of merchant and cash access locations; PULSE, one of the nation's leading ATM/debit networks; and Diners Club International, a global payments network with acceptance around the world. For more information, visit [url="]www.discover.com%2Fcompany[/url].Carbonfund.org Foundation is a leading nonprofit carbon reduction and offset organization, making it easy and affordable for individuals, businesses and organizations to reduce their climate impact. Carbon offsets enable anyone to reduce carbon dioxide emissions in their everyday lives by supporting high-quality verified renewable energy, energy efficiency and forestry projects. Carbonfund.org has worked with over 750,000 individual supporters and 2,000 business and nonprofit partners, together funding 185 carbon reduction and tree-planting projects across 40 states and 20 countries.“How Americans see climate change and the environment in 7 charts.” Pew Research Center, Washington, D.C. (April 21, 2020) [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fwww.pewresearch.org%2Ffact-tank%2F2020%2F04%2F21%2Fhow-americans-see-climate-change-and-the-environment-in-7-charts%2F[/url]

