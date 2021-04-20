OMID Acquires Champ Life Brand

Alpha, N.J., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, OMID Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: OMID) is pleased to announce its acquisition of a new health and wellness brand: Champ Life. The brand has been wholly-acquired without any net change to the issued and outstanding share structure of OMID. As part of the transaction, the Seller is expected to support various activities related to the launch and future growth of Champ Life, receiving 5% of net revenues from sales. Under certain circumstances, this royalty may be eliminated at the option of OMID management as part of a sale of the brand or following any calendar year wherein Champ Life achieves over $1,000,000 in net revenue.

"We have ambitious plans for Champ Life. In addition to our continued interest in cannabis, we intend to expand our footprint into the athletic and biohacking markets. By introducing nootropic ingredients such as adaptogens from herbs and mushrooms, we will diversify our product portfolio and its beneficial effects. As another example of our previously-stated commitment to shareholders, OMID management has elected to cancel personal shares to offset those issued as part of this acquisition," stated Adam Frank, OMID's Chairman & CEO.

About OMID Holdings, Inc.

OMID Holdings, Inc. is a publicly-traded (OTC Pink: OMID) health and wellness company which owns and operates a manufacturing facility in Alpha, New Jersey. The headquarters is FDA-registered and Food Grade Certified for production within its clean room environment. The company is currently focused on the development, manufacture, and sale of hemp-based products for private label and in-house brands.

For more information about the company, please visit https://omidholdingsinc.com/

Safe Harbor Act: Forward-Looking Statements are included within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, including words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

