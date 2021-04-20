>
Livent Announces Date for First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Webcast Conference Call

April 20, 2021 | About: NYSE:LTHM -6.77%

PR Newswire

PHILADELPHIA, April 20, 2021

PHILADELPHIA, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) today announced it will release its first quarter 2021 earnings on Monday, May 3, 2021, after stock market close via PR Newswire and the company's website at: http://www.livent.com.

Livent Corporation (PRNewsfoto/Livent Corporation)

The company will subsequently host a webcast conference call on Monday, May 3, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. ET that is open to the public via Internet broadcast and conference call.

Internet broadcast: http://www.livent.com.

Dial-in telephone numbers:
U.S. / Canada: (833) 714-0873
International: (778) 560-2630
Conference ID # 4294007

A replay of the call will be available via the Internet and telephone from May 3, 2021 until May 17, 2021.

Internet replay: http://www.livent.com
U.S. / Canada: (800) 585-8367
International: (416) 621-4642

About Livent
For nearly eight decades, Livent has partnered with its customers to safely and sustainably use lithium to power the world. Livent is one of only a small number of companies with the capability, reputation, and know-how to produce high-quality finished lithium compounds that are helping meet the growing demand for lithium. The company has one of the broadest product portfolios in the industry, powering demand for green energy, modern mobility, the mobile economy, and specialized innovations, including light alloys and lubricants. Livent employs more than 900 people throughout the world and operates manufacturing sites in the United States, England, India, China and Argentina. For more information, visit livent.com.

Media contact: Juan Carlos Cruz +1.215.299.6170
[email protected]

Investor contact: Daniel Rosen +1.215.299.6208
[email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/livent-announces-date-for-first-quarter-2021-earnings-release-and-webcast-conference-call-301273115.html

SOURCE Livent Corporation


