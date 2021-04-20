Aeromexico Reports 1Q21 Results

MEXICO CITY, Mexico, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeromexico S.A.B. de C.V. ("Aeroméxico") (BMV: AEROMEX), today reported its unaudited consolidated results for the first quarter 2021.

KEY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER 2021

On June 30 , 2020, Aeromexico announced that it and certain of its affiliates had filed voluntary Chapter 11 petitions in the United States ("Chapter 11") to implement a financial restructuring, while continuing to serve customers. The Company intends to use the Chapter 11 process to strengthen its financial position and liquidity, protect and preserve its operations and assets and implement necessary operational changes to address the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Grupo Aeromexico's first quarter 2021 capacity, measured in available seat kilometers (ASKs), increased by 7.3% compared to fourth quarter 2020, primarily driven by a sequential recovery in the international market. Total ASKs for the first quarter decreased by 37.5% year-on-year due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Grupo Aeromexico's first quarter 2021 revenue reached $6.9 billion pesos, a 51.3% year-on-year decrease. During the quarter, revenue per ASK (RASK) in pesos decreased by 22.2% year-on-year.

pesos, a 51.3% year-on-year decrease. During the quarter, revenue per ASK (RASK) in pesos decreased by 22.2% year-on-year. EBITDAR for the period amounted to negative $398 million pesos, an improvement of $1.5 billion pesos versus fourth quarter of 2020 and a year-on-year decrease of $1.9 billion pesos. First quarter 2021 operating loss amounted to $3.4 billion pesos, an improvement of $2.9 billion pesos compared to fourth quarter 2020 and a year-on-year decrease of $1.7 billion pesos.

pesos, an improvement of pesos versus fourth quarter of 2020 and a year-on-year decrease of pesos. First quarter 2021 operating loss amounted to pesos, an improvement of pesos compared to fourth quarter 2020 and a year-on-year decrease of pesos. Cost per ASK (CASK) in pesos was $1.458 pesos, a 29.1% decrease compared to fourth quarter 2020 and a 4.6% year-on-year increase. CASK in dollars reached $0.072 dollars , a 27.8% decrease compared to fourth quarter 2020 and a 3.0% year-on-year increase. These results reflect efficiencies achieved after the successful implementation of initiatives aimed to reduce structural cost despite a 37.5% reduction in capacity (measured in ASKs).

pesos, a 29.1% decrease compared to fourth quarter 2020 and a 4.6% year-on-year increase. CASK in dollars reached , a 27.8% decrease compared to fourth quarter 2020 and a 3.0% year-on-year increase. These results reflect efficiencies achieved after the successful implementation of initiatives aimed to reduce structural cost despite a 37.5% reduction in capacity (measured in ASKs). Aeromexico's cash position as of March 31st, 2021 , amounted to $18.0 billion pesos, equivalent to approximately $881 million dollars .

, amounted to pesos, equivalent to approximately . As of March 31st, 2021 , Grupo Aeromexico's operating fleet comprised 106 aircraft.

Grupo Aeroméxico confirms that its voluntary process of financial restructuring under Chapter 11 of the legislation of the United States of America, will be carried out in an orderly manner while it continues operating and offering services to its customers with the same quality that characterizes it, contracting from its suppliers the goods and services required for its operation.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect the current views and/or expectations of the Company and its management with respect to its performance, business and future events. We use words such as "believe," "anticipate," "plan," "expect,", "intend," "target," "estimate," "project," "predict," "forecast," "guideline," "should" and other similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements, but they are not the only way we identify such statements. Such statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We caution you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in this release. The Company is under no obligation and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Grupo Aeromexico

Grupo Aeromexico, S.A.B. de C.V. is a holding company whose subsidiaries are engaged in commercial aviation in Mexico and the promotion of passenger loyalty programs. Aeroméxico, Mexico's global airline, has its main operations center in Terminal 2 of the Mexico City International Airport. Its destination network has reach in Mexico, the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, Asia and Europe. The Group's current operating fleet include Boeing 787 and 737 aircraft, as well as the latest generation Embraer 190. Aeroméxico is a founding partner of SkyTeam, an alliance that celebrates 20 years and offers connectivity in more than 170 countries, through the 19 partner airlines. Aeroméxico created and implemented a Health and Hygiene Management System (SGSH) to protect its clients and collaborators at all stages of its operation.

